The Melbourne Storm have announced a new partnership with global apparel brand O'Neills as the club's official on-field apparel partner from next season.

The club confirmed that the O'Neills will supply them with playing and performance apparel from the 2024 season. They will also provide a strong retail offering to members and fans through a wide range.

With the O'Neills already partnering with a host of semi-professional and professional sporting clubs, the Storm will follow in the footsteps of the Penrith Panthers and Adelaide Crows.

“We're incredibly excited to be partnering with O'Neills,” Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski said on the new partnership.

“O'Neills has a proven track record of delivering high-quality apparel to professional sports teams all over the world.

"Like Melbourne Storm, O'Neills value commitment, hard work and care for its people and we can't wait for this exciting partnership to get started.

“As well as ensuring we have a premium playing and performance range for our players, O'Neills will provide our members and fans with an exciting new merchandise offering to show their Purple Pride at our games and in the community.

“O'Neills has been serving global sporting organisations for over 100 years and we welcome them to the Storm family.”