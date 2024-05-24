The Melbourne Storm have confirmed that forward Aaron Pene has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract to join another club.

Starting his career at the Melbourne Storm in 2020, the front-rower managed 32 NRL appearances for the club - across two separate stints - and the New Zealand Warriors.

The Storm has confirmed that the release will see him link up with a club in the English Super League. However, the team he will join has yet to be confirmed.

“I've loved every minute of my time at this club. Every person at some point through my time here has had a positive impact on my football career and in my life outside,” Pene said.

“It's never easy leaving a place you love and call home.

"I remember when I first arrived and the Club saying that you need to be good people before being good footballers. That's what makes this club so special.

“To the members and fans of this club, thank you for all your love and support and I wish nothing but the best to everyone in the future.

"I'm truly grateful to everyone here and will miss them all - from friends and work colleagues to family."

Pene's departure from the Storm sees him become the fifth player to leave from last season's roster, following in the footsteps of Tom Eisenhuth (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jayden Nikorima (Catalan Dragons), Justin Olam (Wests Tigers), and Tariq Sims (Catalan Dragons).

Linking up with a Super League club, he has previously been linked with overseas teams London Broncos, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and the Featherstone Rovers.

“While reluctant to release Aaron at this stage of the season, this was too good an opportunity for him to pass up,” Melbourne Storm's Director of Football Frank Ponissi added.

“He will always be a member of our 2020 Premiership squad, when we relocated to Queensland through the trying COVID period.

“We know Aaron will add great value to his new club and wish him all the best for the future.”