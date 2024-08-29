Two weeks out from the NRL Finals Series, the Melbourne Storm have suffered a significant blow, with two players leaving the field with injuries on Thursday evening.

Storm fans had their heart in their mouths when star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen left the field with a knee injury in the opening 20 minutes.

However, the club has confirmed that it doesn't look "too bad", and he will likely be available for the beginning of the finals.

The fullback will undergo scans on Friday to determine the full severity of the injury.

"It's on the side of his knee, the medical staff don't seem to think it's too bad, but he'll go for a scan tomorrow, and we'll go from there," Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy said post-match.

While Papenhuyzen is set to be available, the same can't be said for teammate Marion Seve, who suffered a syndesmosis injury after his leg was caught in an awkward tackle in the opening half.