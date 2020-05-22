Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam has signed a two-year extension that will see him remain at the club at least the end of 2022.

Olam, 26, impressed in a big way during the 2019 season which earned him 14 games to his name and also two PNG representative international appearances.

Olam has earned his new contract through sheer hard work and passion, and with that has won over many Storm fans and those back home in PNG.

Off the field, Olam is a gentle giant that is very family and community orientated, and all these different aspects have led him to becoming such a fan favourite that the Storm have even higher hopes for moving forward.