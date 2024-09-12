Storm chief executive Justin Rodski is planning to make a bold push to have the NRL grand final played at the MCG in Melbourne.

Reports indicate that Rodski has discussed his grand plans with the MCC to relocate the major event to Melbourne for a change.

“It'd be the biggest NRL grand final crowd ever and if the Storm were playing in it would obviously be very special,” Roski said to Fox Sports.

The NRL and New South Wales Government have already announced the grand final would be held in Sydney this season, signing a one-year deal.

Peter V'landys, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman has previously proposed the plan of treating the NRL Grand Final similarly to the NFL Super Bowl and offering it out on a rotational basis.

Ongoing one-year contracts at this stage indicate the game is open to a shift, but the NRL have so far yet to (outside of a COVID-enforced move) have the decider anywhere other than the traditional home in Sydney.

“We were hoping to have an exclusive arrangement with the NSW government,” V'landys said after signing a one-year deal in 2022.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case. It opens the door for a Super Bowl-type concept or whoever can give us the best deal for the game. It could go anywhere. It's a destination week, it's a major event.

V'landys' proposal on the major event might pave the way for the Victorian Government, in partnership with the Storm, to host the grand final in the future.

“We can be creative, dynamic and more progressive with our thinking, and then we can move quickly on decision-making,” Rodski said.

Melbourne has successfully hosted a number of State of Origin matches, and is locked in to host the AFL Grand Final well into the future.