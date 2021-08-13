27-year-old Moses Mbye will reportedly be heading to the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2022.

During the middle of the season, rumours of a mid-season trade with the Dragons began to circulate, however no deal ended up materialising before August 1, when mid-season moves had to cease.

However, The Australian's Brent Read told Triple M Radio that the deal for Mbye to go to the Dragons for 2022 and beyond is complete.

"Moses Mbye will be at the Dragons next season. They’ve finally brokered that deal, the Dragons and Wests Tigers, and Moses Mbye will now be a Dragon," Read said.

"He will finish the year at the Wests Tigers and will be at the Dragons next season.

"And the Tigers will be chipping in some of that money so the Dragons’ Moneyball theory is paying off again."

It's understood Mbye had requested a release earlier in the season, and with rumours circling all season about the eventual location of the half and utility option, it should come as little surprise to the Leichhard faithful.