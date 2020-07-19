The feud between Ryan Matterson and the Wests Tigers continues to heat up after reports emerge of his potshot to the Tigers before he left the club at the end of last season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Matterson told the Tigers “you’ll never win a grand final – I want out” before he switched to the Eels at the end of the 2019 campaign.

This year, Matterson has helped the Eels climb to the top of the ladder, while the Tigers sit seventh.

This week the 25-year-old took to social media to again take a swipe at his former club for their decision to allow Corey Thompson to quit for the Titans.

“Players’ player last year and they didn’t want to use you this year,” Matterson posted on his social media.

“You are an absolute freak of a player and will kill up at the Titans.”

Matterson faces his former side for the first time on Thursday night.