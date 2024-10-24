Former Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers five-eighth Matt Moylan has confirmed he has retired from rugby league.

Moylan made the switch to the English Super League ahead of the 2024 season and was a key part of the Leigh Leopards, but has confirmed he won't back up for a second season in England, electing to hang up the boots.

His move to England came after a decade-long career in the NRL, where he played 89 games for the Panthers between 2013 and 2017, and another 102 for the Cronulla Sharks between 2018 and 2023.

The five-eighth admitted the decision to retire was a difficult one.

“It's been a really difficult decision to call time on my career, but I've got to listen to my body and say enough is enough. I've had a great year at Leigh. I'm extremely grateful to the fans for the song they have sung me this year, their support has been fantastic," Moylan said in a statement confirming his retirement.

“It has been an honour to be part of a team that has reached the highest position in Super League that this club has been.

“The team is in a great place and I will enjoy watching them in my retirement.”

Moylan was recently named the Leigh Leopards player of the year after his first campaign with the club, and also played three games for New South Wales, and another for Australia, during the prime of his career.

He made 26 appearances for the Leopards, also taking goal-kicking duties at the club.