The Brisbane Broncos have been dealt yet another devastating blow with prop forward Matthew Lodge ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Lodge originally injured his knee back in Round 7 and was expected to only be sidelined for a short period.

Lodge finally returned to the field last week against the Rabbitohs but complained of ongoing knee pain following the match.

Following scans earlier this week, the club has now revealed that Lodge is suffering from a hairline fracture in his tibia.

Lodge will now need to sit out the rest of the season to allow the fracture to heal properly.

The Broncos face last year’s grand finalist Canberra this weekend with a host of stars out through injury and suspension.