Prop forward Matt Lodge has reportedly been handed an NRL lifeline, but will have to train his way into a full-time deal.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the prop has signed a train and trial deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the remainder of the 2025 pre-season.

That will allow him to see out the pre-season with the club, but there is no guarantee of it turning into a fulltime deal with one of the Dragons' remaining spots for the campaign ahead.

It's a serious step down the ladder for Lodge, who turned down a two-year contract extension from the Manly Sea Eagles on the NRL's minimum wage late last year.

At the time, he suggested he would be playing NRL in 2025, and had a contract in the works. Reports widely speculated that he would link up with Wayne Bennett and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

That fell through though, and Lodge is now left fighting for his place in the competition over the coming weeks, although he is no stranger to being in this position, having done so previously at Manly.

The Dragons have made no secret of their desire to sign re-enforcements in the forward pack, having chased a number of players over the last 12 months.

They were understood to be the front-runners for Reagan Campbell-Gillard until contract length became a sticking point, were snubbed by Addin Fonua-Blake despite offering more than the Cronulla Sharks, and were also believed to have reached out to Corey Horsburgh before he elected to stay with the Canberra Raiders despite making a release request.

The Red V, who have a number of young forwards in their own system led by Loko Pasifiki Tonga, also went after Stefano Utoikamanu, Terrell May and Daniel Saifiti before the trio all went different directions in recent months.

Should Lodge manage to crack the Dragons' Top 30 for 2025, he will fight immediately for a place in Flanagan's 17, albeit no guarantee of being named to play.

The Dragons, who are looking to move Blake Lawrie on from the final year of his deal, have Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Jack de Belin, Tom Eisenhuth, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Viliami Fifita, Lawrie, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Pasifiki Tonga, Hame Sele and Hamish Stewart as the options within their Top 30 able to contribute at either prop or lock for 2025.