Super League side Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that Canberra Raiders playmaker Matt Frawley will join them on a two-year contract beginning in 2024.

The confirmation from Leeds comes after reports emerged that he secured a deal with the club, but the details were yet to materialise. Their decision to sign him comes after Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin will leave the club at the end of the season.

The arrival of Frawley means he will become the second player that will join the club from the NRL next season. The club recently confirmed the signings of Lachlan Miller from the Newcastle Knights and Mickael Goudemand from the Catalans Dragons.

The five-eighth recently appeared in his 50th NRL first-grade game and has played as a backup playmaker to Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty to perfection.

Spending most of this season in the NSW Cup, he has played six NRL games this season, including consecutive appearances against the Bulldogs, Broncos and Sharks in the past three weeks. He is likely to earn a spot in the halves for week one of the finals.

During these appearances in top-flight football in 2023, he has scored two tries, forced two dropouts, provided two try assists, one line break assist, and made 202 running metres and 79 tackles.

The 28-year-old made his NRL debut for the Bulldogs back in 2017 and would play 31 games for the club across two seasons. It was then announced he would make a move to the Super League for the Huddersfield Giants in 2019 before moving his way back to the NRL for the Canberra Raiders. In his latest stint he has appeared in 21 games and scored four tries.

"I am really excited to join Leeds and to have the opportunity to come over to the UK. I know I am joining a club that has big expectations for success and that is something that I am looking forward to being part of," Frawley said after agreeing to make the move to Leeds.

"I think the year I had in England when I was younger will be a massive advantage for me this time around as I know the country, the competition and what to expect and I want to pick up where I left off then.

“My fiance and I love the city of Leeds and can't wait to make it our new home. From a personal point of view, the chance to call Headingley my home stadium was a big factor in deciding to join the club and I can't wait to run out in front of the home fans.

"I am an experienced player now and an organising half and I know that is what Rohan is looking for, to get our team around the park. I know the club has a crop of exciting young players and I want to help those guys come through as well as my own goals for my time at the club.

"I am looking forward to working with Rohan and the coaches. I have only heard good things about Rohan from people who have worked with him previously and we have had lots of chats already about the direction he wants the club to go in and I am excited to be part of that journey," added Frawley.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith commented on Frawley's move from the Canberra Raiders to the Super League where he will spend the next two seasons.

"Matt's desire to come to the Super League competition really resonated with me. His game has matured and developed a lot over the last four years," he said.

"He has worked with Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton at the Raiders which has helped his game improve. He is a very team orientated player who likes to get his hands on the ball which is what we were looking for.

"He is an organiser and wants to be part of our journey; he had done his homework on our team before we spoke and it was impressive to hear what he wants to bring to our group.

"He comes from a strong team environment at Canberra and I think he will facilitate others playing well around him as well as his own personal skills."