St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Matt Dufty is still without a deal for the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old, who has been told by the Dragons he won’t be offered a contract for 2022, was reportedly being chased by multiple clubs. Both the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos were rumoured to be interested, with the Raiders even having Dufty tour their facilities in the nation’s capital.

That interest has since waned though, and Dufty is thought to not have a deal on the table at the current time.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Dufty, who has 44 tries in 79 first grade appearances, has stated that while he could play internationally, it’s not the preference.

“I don’t know what’s happening next year, it’s stressful,” Dufty said.

“All I can do is try and come out and play good footy.

“I talk to my manager every day. There’s always overseas if I want to go there, but I think I’m an NRL player, and it’s a bit disrespectful to myself and what I want to achieve if I go over there now.

The Illawarra junior has been in scintillating form in attack this year, running up ten tries and ten try assists in 12 games so far this season.

More telling was how poor the Dragons were while he was injured, before turning on something of a show when Dufty returned.

His defence has always been the issue though, and it’s reportedly what scared off both the Raiders and Broncos in their pursuit of Dufty.

Dufty’s latest chance to put himself in the shop window came against the Warriors on Friday evening, and while he was exceptionally quiet in the first half, his second half guided the Dragons back into the contest, running for more than 250 metres and adding a try assist.

The Dragons eventually won 19-18 on the back of a field goal from another off-contract player in Corey Norman.