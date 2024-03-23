Matt Dufty, a former NRL fullback for the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, has signed a new two-year contract.

Currently playing in the Super League for the Warrington Wolves, Dufty has decided to extend his tenure at the club and will remain there until the end of the 2026 season.

An electric fullback, Dufty left the NRL in the middle of the 2022 season after a five-year stint with the Dragons (82 games), followed by one season with the Bulldogs (12 games) before being granted an early release.

"I'm excited to extend my stay at the club," Dufty said in a statement put forward by the club.

“I'm really enjoying my time here at Warrington and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

“Sam [Burgess] and Gleese [Martin Gleeson] have been massive for me this year. They get me involved in the game and the way they've got us attacking this year has really suited me.

“I think here at Warrington we've got some of the best fans in all of sport. They're passionate and hopefully we can make them proud.

“I'm starting to feel a lot more mature in my rugby league and I'm excited now for the years to come.”

After succeeding at the Dragons, Dufty often came under fire during his time at the Bulldogs and was dropped to the NSW Cup despite managing six try assists in 12 NRL appearances.

Now flourishing again at Warrington, the 28-year-old has scored six tries in six games this season and is second in the Man of Steel rankings.

“It is great to be able to keep Duff for another two seasons," Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess added.

“He is an exciting player who has genuine X factor. He is a great bloke away from the game and committed to the team in all aspects.

“We are all excited to see the next chapter of Matt's career and watch him grow into his role even more over the next few seasons.”