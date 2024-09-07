The Wests Tigers' disappointing season took another blow as their captain, Api Koroisau, was handed a three-match ban by the NRL Match Review Committee (MRC) following a dangerous throw on Clint Gutherson during the Tigers' Round 27 clash against the Parramatta Eels.

The incident occurred in the 52nd minute of the game, and Koroisau, a second-time offender, faces the prospect of missing crucial fixtures at the start of the 2025 NRL season.

Koroisau's dangerous throw charge was graded at a level 2, leading to a three-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or four matches if contested and lost.

Given the severity of the suspension, the Tigers are left without one of their most influential players as they attempt to rebuild from a challenging 2024 season.

The Tigers are expected to write to the NRL and judiciary chairman, Geoff Bellew, to apply for his suspension to count during the upcoming Pacific Bowl tournament for Fiji.

While Koroisau's inclusion in Fiji's squad could help him serve part of his suspension during international play, there is no guarantee that the judiciary will grant his request.

If unsuccessful, Koroisau will miss the opening rounds of the 2025 NRL season.

Other players charged from Round 27 included Angus Crichton and Siua Wong of the Sydney Roosters.

Crichton was fined $1,800 for dangerous contact on Tallis Duncan in the 14th minute, while Wong faces a $1,000 fine for a careless high tackle on South Sydney's Taane Milne in the 73rd minute.

Both players have the option of contesting their charges but risk higher penalties if they lose.