Panthers star Nathan Cleary enlisted the help of All Blacks legend Dan Carter in the lead-up to the World Club Challenge.

Carter is widely considered the best first five-eighth in the history of rugby union.

Named the Rugby Player of the Year three times, Carter is the highest point scorer in test match rugby, has won two World Cups, three Super Rugby titles and nine Tri-Nations series against Australia.

The Panthers No.7 is looking to win his third consecutive premiership, a feat no club has accomplished since the Parramatta Eels in the 1980s.

Speaking to Nine News, Cleary admits that working with Carter was a "massive fan boy moment".

"A lot of the stuff was around the mental side of things. He gave me a lot of tips around that, how to play fluently and putting a lot of focus on the mental side of things that I will definitely look to use as I get older," Cleary said on the All Blacks superstar.

"I know it is very important so it was good to bounce ideas off him."

Cleary failed to win the World Club Challenge, however the Kangaroos halfback has an entire season ahead to redeem himself.

Not only will Cleary be looking to win the title three years in a row but will be hoping he can lead New South Wales to a State of Origin victory, with the state losing two of their last three series.