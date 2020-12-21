Benji Marshall has opened up on his departure from West Tigers after he was told his services were no longer needed by Wests coach Michael Maguire.

Maguire told Marshall during the 2020 season that he would need to find a new home should he want to play on in 2021.

Marshall has been offered some lucrative deals in the English Super League but has so far showed little interest in a move to the UK.

Speaking to Triple M Radio, Marshall opened up on his plans for 2021 and whether he would be headed to Townsville to reunite with former teammate Todd Payten.

“I was keen to link up with Toddy (Payten),” Marshall said.

“But there are a few things that have happened in my life that I really want to stay in Sydney for, especially to do with our family.”

Marshall was offered reportedly $700,000 per-season to join Hull FC but said money wouldn’t be the deciding factor in his decision making.

“Life’s not all about money and when I thought about the pros and cons, the pros were just about the money.

“If it was about the money I probably would’ve retired five years ago, I haven’t been playing for much for the last few years.

“With COVID and a few family issues, I’d just prefer to stay in Sydney.”

Marshall spoke about the challenges faced due to COVID-19, with restrictions and other logistics meaning training on his own hasn’t been as easy as it may have been in the past.

With NRL teams having returned to training, Marshall is facing the very real possibility that he will not be on an NRL roster come the start of the 2021 season.

The New Zealand international says he still has a desire to play on next season.

“I really want to play footy next year and at the moment nothing’s doing, I’m in limbo,” he added.

“But at the same time, I feel very lucky that I’ve played over 300 games for 18 years now.”

Triple M’s James Hooper spoke about the possibility that Marshall may have found another suitor in Sydney.

“I think Benji might be in talks to possibly show up at Cronulla, obviously Shaun Johnson sustained that bad achilles injury towards the end of last season.

“I think because of his Fox Sports commitments his preference is to try and remain in Sydney… there has been some dialogue with the Sharkies.”