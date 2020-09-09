With the West Tigers last week calling time on Benji Marshall’s playing days at Leichardt, the veteran is currently seeking a new home.

With the 35 year old still eager to continue his career, Marshall’s management have begun shopping his wares to Super League clubs, after concluding his time in the NRL is likely up.

With Benji still involved in Wests’ hunt to make the eight, it is expected that many eyes from the northern hemisphere will be watching his performances keenly.

Whilst no concrete offers have been tabled for the ageing halfback, it has been reported that Championship side Leigh Centurians are interested in securing Marshall’s services.

Centurians are yet to make a formal offer to the 2005 premiership winning champion.