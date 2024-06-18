The Dolphins have confirmed the re-signing of star dummy half Jeremy Marshall-King on a three-year extension.

The New Zealand international was already locked in at the Redcliffe-based club for next season, but now won't be going anywhere until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Marshall-King, in his second season at the Dolphins, has been one of the key figures at the NRL's most recent expansion club since his move from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The long-term contract for the Kiwi will allow the Dolphins to build around him moving forward, and is an important contract to lock down for incoming coach Kristian Woolf, who will take over from Wayne Bennett at the end of the season.

Club CEO Terry Reader labelled him "underrated".

"Jeremy is one of the most underrated players in the NRL competition," Reader said in a club statement confirming the news.

“And it is fair to say that people are quickly realising how important he is to our team.

“His contract extension is wonderful news for our members and fans, and a key part of setting the future of our club's spine.

“We are very pleased that Jeremy and his family have decided to commit long-term with the Dolphins.”

Marshall-King, who has played 128 NRL matches, two Tests for New Zealand and has represented the Maroi All Stars, will be 32 years of age by the time his new contract expires and has proven himself as one of the NRL's best defenders.

He said he has enjoyed the move away from Sydney.

“I have really enjoyed my time so far at the Dolphins,” the dummy half said.

“I have appreciated the change since moving from Sydney and my family is enjoying life around the club.

“I am also excited by the future the Dolphins have and what we can do in the NRL over the next few years.”