Cameron Munster has confirmed he will need scans on a shoulder injury he sustained during a heavy loss to the New South Wales Blues in State of Origin Game 2 in Perth on Sunday evening.

Munster admitted he was reduced to playing the role of a "passenger" after a heavy collision early in the second half.

Queensland, who lost 44 points to 12, were dominated in the ruck throughout the game - an area they managed to hold during Game 1 - and Munster was powerless to do anything about it as the Blues ran on five back-to-back second half tries to take a monstrous 44 points to 12 victory.

Munster, who was among the best players in Game 1, struggled to have any impact during the second half of the game after scoring a try prior to halftime.

Speaking post-game, Munster revealed his left shoulder will need scans, and wouldn't say with any confidence that he would be fit for the decider in Brisbane on July 13.

“I pulled up a little bit sore 45 minutes into the game,” Munster said.

“I got a shoulder from (Stephen) Crichton about five minutes into the second half. I tried my best but wasn’t good enough.

“I was a little bit of a passenger. Hopefully it’s all good.

“It was shoulder on shoulder. My body’s not holding up as good as I’d like it to. Fingers crossed I can get myself right.

“I’ll be making sure I do everything I can to be right for Game Three. Hopefully I can be.

“We’ll get a scan tomorrow and go from there.”

Should Munster miss the decider, then it's tipped he would be replaced by Tom Dearden, who has been included in the squad for the first two games of the series and has been the 18th man, sitting on the verge of an Origin debut after an excellent first half of the season at the high-flying North Queensland Cowboys.

Munster isn't Queensland's only injury worry, with Kalyn Ponga "in a bad way" according to Channel 9 reports after being taken from the field for a HIA late in the game.

Ponga has had concussion issues in recent times and could take longer than the usual concussion protocol timeline to return to the team, although at this stage there is no suggestion he won't be fit for the decider, even if he doesn't play between now and then for the struggling Newcastle Knights.