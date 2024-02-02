Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has given his strongest indication yet that Ezra Mam will be in the mix for a State of Origin spot in the years to come by including him in the state's pre-season squad.

Mam is joined in the squad by other potential rookies in Beau Fermor, Heilum Luki and Sam Walker, while both Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh are part of the camp ahead of their two-up battle for the number one jersey this year.

The Maroons have named 34 players for the pre-season camp, which includes a number of stars, as well as fringe players who could be on the cusp of Slater's side come Game 1 this year.

The two-day camp, to be held in Brisbane, will see players take part in a number of community activities, including a junior coaching clinic, while the team will also be able to "touch on a few things footy-wise" according to Slater.

“It's a great opportunity for us to get our Queensland players together before the season starts,” Slater said.

“Obviously the (NRL) training schedule in preparation for their season is quite tight, so to get them for this weekend is really important for their preparation into our series.

“We get to touch on a few things footy-wise but more importantly we get to our players into our community.

“Both our players and the community will get a really big lift from the experience.”

Queensland Maroons full pre-season squad

Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

Pat Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Thomas Flegler (The Dolphins)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)

Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels)

Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Felise Kaufusi (The Dolphins)

Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos)

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm)

