Paul Green has named his side for Sunday’s the must-win Origin II clash, with a number of players in line for a Maroons debut.

Warriors young gun Reece Walsh and Cowboys prop Francis Molo have been named in the starting 17, while Sharks speedster Ronaldo Mulitalo has been named in the extended squad.

Dragons duo Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough have also come into the side that lost the series opener in Townsville.

Queensland Maroons squad

1. Reece Walsh – New Zealand Warriors

2. Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys

3. Kurt Capewell – Penrith Panthers

4. Dane Gagai – South Sydney Rabbitohs

5. Kyle Feldt – North Queensland Cowboys

6. Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm

7. Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

8. Christian Welch – Melbourne Storm

9. Andrew McCullough – St George Illawarra Dragons

10. Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders

11. Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs

12. Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm

13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans

14. Ben Hunt – St George Illawarra Dragons

15. Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans

16. David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans

17. Francis Molo – North Queensland Cowboys

18. Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys

19. Ronaldo Mulitalo – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks