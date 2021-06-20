Paul Green has named his side for Sunday’s the must-win Origin II clash, with a number of players in line for a Maroons debut.
Warriors young gun Reece Walsh and Cowboys prop Francis Molo have been named in the starting 17, while Sharks speedster Ronaldo Mulitalo has been named in the extended squad.
Dragons duo Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough have also come into the side that lost the series opener in Townsville.
Queensland Maroons squad
1. Reece Walsh – New Zealand Warriors
2. Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys
3. Kurt Capewell – Penrith Panthers
4. Dane Gagai – South Sydney Rabbitohs
5. Kyle Feldt – North Queensland Cowboys
6. Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm
7. Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
8. Christian Welch – Melbourne Storm
9. Andrew McCullough – St George Illawarra Dragons
10. Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders
11. Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs
12. Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm
13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans
14. Ben Hunt – St George Illawarra Dragons
15. Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans
16. David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans
17. Francis Molo – North Queensland Cowboys
18. Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys
19. Ronaldo Mulitalo – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks