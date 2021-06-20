SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Sharks celebrates winning the round 19 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the North Queensland Cowboys at Shark Park on July 25, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Paul Green has named his side for Sunday’s the must-win Origin II clash, with a number of players in line for a Maroons debut.

Warriors young gun Reece Walsh and Cowboys prop Francis Molo have been named in the starting 17, while Sharks speedster Ronaldo Mulitalo has been named in the extended squad.

Dragons duo Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough have also come into the side that lost the series opener in Townsville.

Queensland Maroons squad          

1. Reece WalshNew Zealand Warriors
2. Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys
3. Kurt CapewellPenrith Panthers
4. Dane GagaiSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
5. Kyle Feldt – North Queensland Cowboys
6. Cameron MunsterMelbourne Storm
7. Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
8. Christian WelchMelbourne Storm
9. Andrew McCulloughSt George Illawarra Dragons
10. Josh PapaliiCanberra Raiders
11. Jai ArrowSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
12. Felise KaufusiMelbourne Storm
13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans
14. Ben HuntSt George Illawarra Dragons
15. Moeaki FotuaikaGold Coast Titans
16. David FifitaGold Coast Titans
17. Francis Molo – North Queensland Cowboys
18. Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys
19. Ronaldo Mulitalo – Cronulla Sutherland Sharks