Queensland have confirmed a late squad change ahead of Wednesday’s Origin series opener, with Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt coming into the 19-man side.

Hunt will replace the injured Reed Mahoney, who sustained a shoulder injury during Parramatta’s 40-4 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Mahoney now set to miss a couple of weeks of the action, Hunt has been called upon by Maroons coach Paul Green as a reinforcement ahead of Origin I in Townsville.

The Dragons captain has played nine matches for the Maroons since making his debut in 2017, featuring in every series since.

BEN HUNT

Halfback Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 1.1

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 284.4

Kick Metres

It is understood that the veteran half will come into the squad and potentially find himself in the No.9 jumper in Mahoney’s absence, while Storm star Harry Grant holds the utility role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maroons are facing further injury concerns with Cameron Munster (foot), AJ Brimson (knee) and Dane Gagai (tonsillitis) all needing to prove their fitness ahead of Wednesday’s game.