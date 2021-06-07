Queensland have confirmed a late squad change ahead of Wednesday’s Origin series opener, with Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt coming into the 19-man side.
Hunt will replace the injured Reed Mahoney, who sustained a shoulder injury during Parramatta’s 40-4 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.
With Mahoney now set to miss a couple of weeks of the action, Hunt has been called upon by Maroons coach Paul Green as a reinforcement ahead of Origin I in Townsville.
The Dragons captain has played nine matches for the Maroons since making his debut in 2017, featuring in every series since.
It is understood that the veteran half will come into the squad and potentially find himself in the No.9 jumper in Mahoney’s absence, while Storm star Harry Grant holds the utility role.
The Maroons are facing further injury concerns with Cameron Munster (foot), AJ Brimson (knee) and Dane Gagai (tonsillitis) all needing to prove their fitness ahead of Wednesday’s game.
1. Brimson
2. Holmes
3. Capewell
4. Gagai
5. Coates
6. Munster
7. DCE
8. Tino
9. Hunt
10. Welch
11. Kaufusi
12. Fifita
13. Arrow
14. Grant
15. Fotuaika
16. Su’a
17. Hess
If Brimson is out, move Holmes to fullback and Fedlt to the wing. Munster and Gagai will be fine.