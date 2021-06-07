BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt enter the field together during the Queensland Maroons State of Origin Captain's Run at Suncorp Stadium on July 10, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Queensland have confirmed a late squad change ahead of Wednesday’s Origin series opener, with Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt coming into the 19-man side.

Hunt will replace the injured Reed Mahoney, who sustained a shoulder injury during Parramatta’s 40-4 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 24: Ben Hunt of the Maroons kicks during game two of the State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the QueenslandMaroons at ANZ Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

With Mahoney now set to miss a couple of weeks of the action, Hunt has been called upon by Maroons coach Paul Green as a reinforcement ahead of Origin I in Townsville.

The Dragons captain has played nine matches for the Maroons since making his debut in 2017, featuring in every series since.

BEN HUNT
Halfback
Dragons
2021 SEASON AVG
1.1
Try Assists
0.3
Tries
284.4
Kick Metres

It is understood that the veteran half will come into the squad and potentially find himself in the No.9 jumper in Mahoney’s absence, while Storm star Harry Grant holds the utility role.

The Maroons are facing further injury concerns with Cameron Munster (foot), AJ Brimson (knee) and Dane Gagai (tonsillitis) all needing to prove their fitness ahead of Wednesday’s game.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 05: Dane Gagai of the Maroons runs the ball during game one of the 2019 State of Origin series between the QueenslandMaroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 05, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

  1. 1. Brimson
    2. Holmes
    3. Capewell
    4. Gagai
    5. Coates
    6. Munster
    7. DCE
    8. Tino
    9. Hunt
    10. Welch
    11. Kaufusi
    12. Fifita
    13. Arrow

    14. Grant
    15. Fotuaika
    16. Su’a
    17. Hess

    If Brimson is out, move Holmes to fullback and Fedlt to the wing. Munster and Gagai will be fine.