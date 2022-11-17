The Brisbane Broncos NRLW side has appointed former Queensland and Australian representative, Scott Prince as their new head coach.

The announcement comes just over a month after two-time NRLW premiership-winning coach, Kelvin Wright stepped down from the role.

It is not Prince's first foray into the coaching arena, the 2005 premiership winner has served as the assistant coach for Brisbane's NRLW side in both 2018 and 2022.

He also applied his trade as the assistant coach to former Blues head, Laurie Daley for the Indigenous All-Stars back in 2019.

Prince's wealth of Rugby League knowledge is the result of a more than 300-game NRL career that included four test matches for the Kangaroos and five Origin call-ups for the Maroons.

“I feel like the time is right for me personally as I have had a number of roles in the women's game but nothing compares to the excitement I have about coaching the Brisbane Broncos NRLW side,” Prince said in a statement.

“The journey will be challenging, however with hard work, a proven coaching staff around me, and a committed squad of players, I know we can build a successful program.

"I love working in the women's game – the players have a genuine desire to learn and improve – and as coach, that's all you can ask for."

Prince had two stints as a Bronco himself throughout his NRL career, trotting out in maroon and gold 28 times between 2001 and 2003, and closing the book on his career with 22 games for the club in 2013.