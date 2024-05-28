The Queensland Maroons have been hit by illness on their first full day in State of Origin camp, with Harry Grant not training.

The entirety of the remainder of the squad were well enough to train, however, all reports suggest Grant - who has been named on the Maroons' bench by coach Billy Slater - was kept away by a stomach bug.

Maroons camp news Harry Grant ill and absent from @QLDmaroons training. Ben Hunt on his own at 9 at training at Red Hill today.@AAPSport pic.twitter.com/M9wfuZQaIy — Joel Gould (@JoelGould6) May 28, 2024

It's understood that, despite picking up the bug, Grant will be well enough to play in Game 1, which is a tick over a week away.

St George Illawarra Dragons' star Ben Hunt was left to train at hooker on his own during the opening session of the camp, with the Maroons out to make it three series victories in a row.

Grant will once again play an integral role for Slater's side, having formed a devastating one-two punch with Hunt in the number nine role over the last two campaigns.

Queensland rely on Grant's energy and spark off the interchange bench following Hunt's opening stint, although there could be more of a role outside of the number nine for both players this year given Selwyn Cobbo is also on the bench, with the Maroons only naming two middle forwards in Moeaki Fotuaika and J'maine Hopgood as interchange players.

Grant, who is now 26 years of age, has played 89 NRL games across his time with the Storm and Wests Tigers, and is captaining the Victorian-based club this year. He has also made eight State of Origin appearances since debuting in 2020.