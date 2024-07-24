Mark Nawaqanitawase will have his last hit out before joining the Sydney Roosters at the Paris Olympics.

This is a full guide to the Australian Rugby Sevens team's campaign in France, including how to watch all of the matches, and where Nawaqanitawase will fit in at the Roosters when he arrives at Bondi.

Fixtures

Australia, who have never won a gold medal in Rugby Sevens at the Olympic Games, qualified via their position in the World Sevens Series, and have been drawn in Group B alongside Argentina, Samoa and Kenya.

The Aussies will be favoured to get through their group stage and into the knockout rounds, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final to determine who will take out the gold medal.

The top two teams in each of the three groups, as well as the top two third-placed teams, go through to the next round.

Australia's fixtures

Wednesday, July 24, 11:30am: Australia vs Samoa

Thursday, July 25, 3am: Australia vs Kenya

Thursday, July 25, 10:30pm: Australia vs Argentina

» 2024 Olympic Games full Rugby Sevens schedule

How to watch Rugby Sevens at the 2024 Olympic Games in Australia

The official broadcaster of the 2024 Olympic Games in Australia is the Nine Network.

All of Australia's Rugby Sevens games are likely to be broadcast on either Channel 9 or 9Gem, with the games otherwise unavailable on 9Now or Stan Sport.

The Inspired Unemployed have also come on board for the 2024 Olympic Games as the official correspondents for Swisse Wellness.

Matt Ford and Jack Steele - the duo who gone viral as The Inspired Unemployed across social media platforms - have been labelled the "Official Unofficial" hype guys for Aussie Athletes, with Swisse hoping to "capture the spirit of the Olympic Games" through the partnership.

What role will Nawaqanitawase play at the Roosters?

A talented winger in rugby union with an ability to score tries, there is little doubt he will play a similar role at the Roosters once he gets up to speed.

The 23-year-old has played 11 Tests for the Wallabies, scoring 6 tries, while he has also played 58 matches for the Waratahs and crossed for 23 tries.

While it will take time for him to adjust to the 13-man game, there is almost no doubt he will adapt, with the aim for him to become a starter in the centres for the Roosters next year, with the tri-colours losing Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii to Japanese and Australian rugby union respectively at the end of the year.