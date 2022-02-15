Patrick Herbert has called for the Indigenous All-Stars game to be moved to New Zealand in 2023.

Remember when Tonga played New Zealand at Mt Smart Stadium producing one of the greatest atmospheres rugby league has ever seen?

Now, imagine it was the Māori All-Stars facing the Indigenous All-Stars in front of a home crowd, with the Indigenous war cry and Māori Haka leading into the kick-off.

Patrick Herbert was fantastic for the Māori All-Stars on Saturday and is now leading the charge for the game to take the leap to New Zealand for 2023. In an interview with the Gold Coast Titans website, he describes what it would mean to him.

"That’ll be one of the best things ever. All the Māoris back there and everyone in general… just to have footy back there. I think it’ll be good. The culture will be hectic," Herbert said.

"Even just having the games here (in Australia) that I’ve been apart of. The Indigenous team and the fans and that. They just love it and it’s so loud when they do any little thing, so to have a crowd like that cheering for us would be amazing."

It seems there is every chance the game will be moved from Australia, with David Kidwell telling the media after Saturday's game that Andrew Abdo promised him it would be in New Zealand next year.

Herbert continued, describing what it is like for him to represent his culture on the field.

"I think when you’re playing for your culture, it’s an unexplainable feeling," Herbert added.

"You find another level and just go into autopilot where you want to do whatever it takes to make your family and heritage proud."