The family of Joseph Manu has pleaded to the public to stop the online attacks directed towards Latrell Mitchell.

Despite their son recovering in hospital with severe facial fractures after the incident, they are still feeling sorry for the online backlash that Mitchell has been dealing with.

Nooroa Manu, the father of Joseph, travelled to Australia earlier this year when the trans-Tasman bubble opened. This has allowed him to be there for his child while he goes through his recovery. He was emotional and worried about his son, but didn't want social media users to take action against the Rabbitoh fullback.

“We actually feel sorry for Latrell,” said Nooroa to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s copping a lot of abuse and we don’t want that happening. We want to make sure he’s going to be all right too."

“He’s very talented and we know his family, they are really good people. That’s just how we feel and it’s up to Joey how he feels."

"It was just unfortunate [what happened on Friday night]. Joey is ready to move forward and we’re happy as a family. I think the main thing is we move on.”

While initially concerned about his son following the injury, he remains optimistic about his recovery from surgery.

“It was a little bit of a scare, but he’s in the right place to be recovering. It sounds like he’ll make a full recovery within six weeks."

"He’s been very lucky with injuries and this is his first real serious one. He’s on the mend which is a good thing.”

The Manu and Mitchell families have gotten quite close over the years, with the families getting to know each other while the pair were teammates in 2016-2019. This included premiership seasons in 2018 and 2019. The duo also spoke about how the other inspired and spurred the other on during training.

The tackle in question took place in South Sydney's victory over the Roosters on Friday night. The incident resulted in Mitchell being sent to the sin bin.

Latrell Mitchell sent to the bin for this hit 👀 #NRLRoostersSouths 👉 https://t.co/lG2hdUQOso 📺 WATCH via Kayo Sports https://t.co/ixM4yjsFe8 pic.twitter.com/C0ds1xZXjN — Fox League (@FOXNRL) August 27, 2021

Directly after the tackle, Manu approached Mitchell yelling "Why did you do that for? It was a dog shot”. In the heat of the moment, his reply was “I don’t need to apologise” and “I was protecting my f---ing head” reported the Herald.

The two have since spoken since the heated on-field exchange, with Mitchell messaging his former teammate over the weekend.

The players aren't the only ones who have reflected on their actions relating to the incident either. The NRL has since admitted that the Mitchell should have been sent off the ground, instead of receiving the sin-bin.

After the horrific incident, Manu required surgery. He suffered a fractured cheekbone which required three plates to be inserted into the affected area. Despite the injury, he remained in high spirits, taking to social media to thank the public for their support.

Similar to Manu, Mitchell's season is also over having accepted his early plea of a six-week ban. He opted against fighting the charges, which could have led to nine weeks on the sidelines if unsuccessful.

This isn't the first incident of his career, with some prolific voices in the NRL community growing concerned about the reputation that the Rabbitoh Fullback is developing.

James Tedesco was one that admitted that how Mitchell's aggression and energy can be a detriment to him and how accidents like this cannot happen.