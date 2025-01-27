The Sydney Roosters will reportedly keep a roster spot open for Joseph Manu in 2025 should he elect to ditch rugby union at the end of a single season in the 15-man game.

The star outside back, who is also a former golden boot winner and can play a host of positions in rugby league, left the Roosters at the end of the 2024 season for rugby union.

He is on a deal believed to be worth around $1 million per season in the money-rich Japanese competition, and while it expires at the end of this year, News Corp have revealed he has an option in his deal which would allow him to remain in the 15-man game for 2026.

The Japanese rugby season ends in May, so if Manu elects to not take an option and return to Australia, he could be signed by the Roosters on a short-term deal.

The Roosters certainly have the cash to re-sign Manu given their talent departures at the end of 2024 - all of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Terrell May, Luke Keary, Manu and Suaalii have left the club with precious little money spent in the way of replacements.

Trent Robinson and his recruitment staff have spent a chunk of cash for 2026 by signing Reece Robson, although Brandon Smith's outgoing deal will see a majority of that taken care of.

Manu's salary would also be reduced from what he would earn over a full season, with market value only calculated from when he joins until the end of the campaign.

The NRL's salary cap auditor's definition of market value has stopped previous contracts from falling over the line, but would be unlikely to in this case.

Any deal would also need the tick of approval from the NRL given their dislike of rugby union players signing short-term deals in Australia, although Manu's contract being for a former player could be viewed favourably.

The Roosters head into 2025 without enormously strong prospects. Their high-profile list of departures being joined by long-term injuries to Sam Walker and Brandon Smith leaves the club looking down the barrel of a rapid slide down the table after they advanced to a preliminary final from their top four position in 2024.

It's clear the tri-colours are already targetting 2026 with the acquisition of Reece Robson, combined with the surprise departure of Terrell May in the off-season to the Tigers, but Manu could help them mount a late charge for a finals spot in 2025.

The Roosters kick-off their campaign against the Broncos.