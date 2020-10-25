Josh Mansour revealed his decision to stay at Penrith left Phil Gould in tears.

In 2014, Canberra offered Mansour a three-year deal that was too good to refuse but Mansour decided to stay on half the amount he could have earned at the Raiders.

“Do I remember that conversation with Gus? I’ll never forget it,” Mansour told Christian Nicolussi from The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The negotiations had kept going back and forth with the club and Gus said to me, ‘You should take this Canberra deal, it’s a great deal’.

“But I kept telling him, ‘I don’t want to leave’ and ‘Do what you can, I love this club too much’.

“Penrith had handed me my dream to play in the NRL. I wanted to repay the club for giving me that.

“I got emotional. So did Gus. There were tears in the eyes. Everyone was telling me to go to Canberra. Gus did. So did my manager. Everyone except me.”

Mansour today has the chance to repay the Panthers by helping them win their third premiership against Melbourne.