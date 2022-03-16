The Sydney Roosters coming up against the Manly Sea Eagles is always a game you make sure to cancel any dates for.

Since their battles in the early 2010s, The Roosters and Sea Eagles has been one of the game's best rivalries. With both teams, who have premiership hopes, coming into Round 2 with an opening loss, you can expect fireworks.

There is plenty to look forward to in this one. Tom Trbojevic vs James Tedesco is just one of them. The most important, and the one you should watch the closest, is the forward battle.

There is little doubt that the Roosters have one of the best forward packs in the game. As for Manly, well, it’s a little less certain. On paper, sure, but in games against the top teams, Manly have been weighed, measured and found wanting.

If you look at the best teams in the NRL, they like to, or at least have the ability to, grind their opposition out of the game.

For the first twenty minutes, it seems like your team is in the game. Like they need one little call to go their way. When that doesn’t come, it's over. Suddenly they're down three tries at halftime.

That is what happened to the Sea Eagles in Round 1 and it occurs too often for a supposed top team.

In 2021, Manly had only six games decided by 12 points or less. They won only three of them. Those three wins came against the Raiders and Warriors, twice. If Manly didn't dominate, they got dominated.

Manly was known for grinding teams out of the game but today's side is repeatedly undone by forcing their hand when they haven't earned the right to do through the forwards' work.

Round two against the Roosters is a big test.