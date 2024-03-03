Manly could be without star winger Jason Saab for a length of time after he suffered what appeared to be a non-contact hamstring injury at the back-end of their Round 1 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

With just minutes to go in the game, Saab was looking to run onto a ball down the right-hand wing, but pulled up on his run, immediately grabbing at his hamstring.

He played no further part in the game, taken from the field by the team's trainer as Manly ran out 36 points to 24 winners during the first of two games in Las Vegas to kick-off the season.

Sea Eagles WON BY 12 POINTS Allegiant Stadium MAN 36 FT 24 SOU MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Hamstring injuries are notorious for keeping players out through slow recovery, and Saab's recovery won't be assisted by a flight home from the United States of America tomorrow.

What may work in his favour though is the week off between now and when the Sea Eagles next play.

Manly will face a nervous wait for scans on Saab's hamstring after their start to the season, where the towering winger scored a try, made a staggering 248 metres and broke three tackles.

With Jaxson Paulo already picked on the other wing and Christian Tuipulotu moved onto the St George Illawarra Dragons late in the off-season, as well as Reuben Garrick's successful start to life in the centres, the options to potentially replace Saab are limited, but Tommy Talau and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega seem the most likely options.

Manly next play on Sunday, March 17 against the Sydney Roosters at Brookvale.