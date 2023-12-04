Manly Sea Eagles veteran Karl Lawton has reportedly signed with a new club after being linked with an exit from the Northern Beaches.

The news comes after reports emerged on the weekend that the Manly utility has reportedly commenced discussions with Super League clubs as he ponders an overseas move.

While Lawton is currently contracted at Manly for a further year, The Mole from Wide World of Sports has reported that he will move to the London Broncos in the English Super League.

It is understood that several clubs were interested in Lawton's services as it was revealed that Manly won't stand in his way if he chooses to move overseas.

The 28-year-old has made 35 NRL appearances for the club since joining them in 2021 and has an extra 45 first-grade games to his name after stints with the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors.

Lawton's possible departure opens the door of opportunity as train-and-trial prospect Nathan Brown - a former Origin player for the NSW Blues - eyes entrance to the club's top 30.

The Sea Eagles' first outing of the new season comes against the Rabbitohs in the NRL's landmark season-opener in Las Vegas.