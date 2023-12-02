A Manly utility has reportedly commenced discussions with Super League clubs as he ponders an overseas move.

The Sea Eagles' Karl Lawton is weighing up a potential transition to England, according to a News Corp report.

While Lawton is currently contracted at Manly for a further year, the second-rower has reportedly been 'approached' by overseas suitors.

Further, News Corp stipulates that Manly is 'unlikely' to resist the 28-year-old's possible departure, if he chooses to go down that avenue.

The report did not disclose which Super League clubs are thought to be in play for Lawton.

Lawton's possible Manly departure opens the door of opportunity, as train-and-trial prospect Nathan Brown eyes entrance to the club's top 30.

The Sea Eagles' first outing of the new season comes against the Rabbitohs in the NRL's landmark season-opener in Las Vegas.