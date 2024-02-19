The Manly Sea Eagles have been dealt a significant blow to their team that will face the South Sydney Rabbitohs with Josh Schuster being ruled out of the game.

Revealed on the weekend that he wouldn't travel to Las Vegas with the rest of the squad on Wednesday to get more game time after not competing in their first trial match, he was reportedly racing the clock for Round 1 but this has since changed.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Josh Schuster has pulled out of the Las Vegas season opener, missing the Round 1 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, meaning the Sea Eagles will unveil a new left-edge due to the absence of the $800,000 player.

It is understood that coach Anthony Seibold has told Schuster to concentrate on being ready to compete for Round 2 against the Sydney Roosters and is confident that he will play a large role in their 2024 campaign.

According to the publication, the absence of Schuster will allow Ben Trbojevic to enter the starting team, allowing him to join older brothers Jake Trbojevic and Tom Trbojevic in the line-up.

Schuster's off-season has been marked by challenges, including a bout of chickenpox and a niggling calf injury, putting significant strain on the side who have been forced to train without him.

Recognised as one of the NRL's most talented players on his day, Schuster will transition back to the second-row this season after a stint at five-eighth marred by injuries and the signing of former Wests Tiger Luke Brooks.

Schuster is committed to Manly until the end of the 2027 season on a contract valued at $800,000 per season.