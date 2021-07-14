Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic is set to be rested for the Sea Eagles' clash with St George Illawarra on Friday.

The decision, first reported by AAP's Scott Bailey, comes from coach Des Hasler as Trbojevic looks for rest following Origin duties.

The ace fullback as been sensational for the Blues in clinching the 2021 series in the opening two fixtures, and will be in strong contention to take home the Wally Lewis Medal.

BREAKING: Manly will rest Tom Trbojevic against Dragons. Daly Cherry-Evans likely to play. Des Hasler says that is "100 per cent" the plan. Story on @AAPSport #NRL — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) July 14, 2021

Trbojevic, who has flourished in the centres along with Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell, has been a key barometer for both Manly in 2021.

The 24-year-old has been limited to just the nine matches for the season due to an off-season hamstring issue, but has claimed a record of 7-2 when featuring for the Sea Eagles this year.

Trbojevic's injury history is a likely factor for Hasler to rest his star man, but Manly will hope their fortunes without their gun No.1 turn, managing just two wins in their six games without him.

The Sea Eagles will enter Friday's clash as clear favourites however, with the Dragons' recent COVID-19 player reach taking it's toll on Anthony Griffin's selection flexibility.

The NRL handed suspensions to all 12 players involved in the breach, with those suspensions able to be spread out across the next month.