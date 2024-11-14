The Manly Sea Eagles have re-signed winger Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Tuaimalo, who made his NRL debut in 2022, played 12 games for the Sea Eagles last season.

The strong winger is focused on building consistency in his game and hopes to push for a starting position in the upcoming season.

“Ray has worked very hard on improving his game and has earned this new one-year deal,” said Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold to Manly Media.

“He is a very good team-first man who provides plenty of added depth to our outside backs.”

In other squad news, former Sea Eagles forward Michael Chee Kam is returning to the club in 2025.

Chee Kam made his NRL debut with Manly in 2014, playing five games before moving to the Wests Tigers in 2016 and then to South Sydney in 2022.

Last season, he played 16 games for the Rabbitohs.

“Michael brings great experience to our supplementary list. He has played in excess of 130 games in the NRL,” Seibold said.

“He has been at Manly previously and lives in the area. He can play multiple positions, so we feel like having Michael in our squad adds to our depth.”

The Sea Eagles have also signed former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs forward Chris Patolo on a train-and-trial contract.

“Chris has played 27 games in the NRL. He will bring good competition for spots in our forward pack and is a player who is still developing at this level,” Seibold added.