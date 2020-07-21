Manly star Tom Trbojevic has suffered a major injury setback at training on Wednesday, as reported by Wide World of Sports.



Fortunately, the fullback did not re-tear his hamstring, with scans revealing he suffered scar tissue problems in the area.

It has delayed his return to the side but is not expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.

Trbojevic was aiming to return in Round 12, but is now likely to come back between Rounds 15 and 17.

The Sea Eagles have won just one game since Trbojevic initially went down with the injury in Round 6.

Manly face the North Queensland Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium this Friday at 6pm AEST.