Star Sea Eagle Addin Fonua-Blake is set to be granted a release from Manly, the club confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Despite having two years to run on his current deal, the 24-year old wants to relocate his young family out of Sydney at the end of the season.

The Sea Eagles have given his manager permission to begin dialogue with a number of rival cubs.

Manly released the following statement on the matter.

“The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles can confirm that International prop, Addin Fonua-Blake, has expressed his desire to relocate out of Sydney with his young family at the end of the 2020 NRL season”, the statement read.

“He has sought permission for his manager to discuss this possibility with a small number of NRL clubs.

“Whilst Addin is a senior and highly valued member of the Sea Eagles squad and would be a huge loss, out of respect to him and his circumstances, the club has today given its permission for the exploratory conversations to be conducted immediately.

“The club will look favourably upon a request to release Addin from the final two years of his contract on compassionate grounds as long as the Sea Eagles receive fair and reasonable compensation.

“The club has advised Addin and his manager that this matter needs to be resolved promptly so that all parties can confidently plan for the future.”

Fonua-Blake has played 97 NRL games for Manly after making his debut in 2016.