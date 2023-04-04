The Manly Sea Eagles are set for a big boost this weekend, with quick star Jason Saab poised to make his NRL return.

After not playing since last season, Saab has been recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained in Round 22 against the Gold Coast Titans.

Initial reports indicated that the Manly winger wouldn't return until Round 10, but he has since made a speedy recovery.

If he is named, Saab will replace Christian Tuipulotu who has been ruled out with a knee injury for a few weeks.

This means he will join Josh Schuster as an added boost on the team list as they look to defeat the back-to-back premiers

"Saab completed a fitness test on Tuesday with Manly coach Anthony Seibold declaring he was 'likely to play'," a spokesperson for The Daily Telegraph said.