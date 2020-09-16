Canterbury Bulldogs have added another player to their stocks as they look to build depth signing, with Manly back-rower Corey Waddell signing a three-year deal.

Wadell, 23, has caught the eyes of Bulldogs recruiters due to his his ability to run and defensive game.

Since making his debut in 2019 Waddell has made 34 appearances for Manly while scoring one try.

So far in the 2020 season, he has had two line-break assists, eight passing offloads, made 248 tackles, has a tackle efficiency of 90.2 %, averages 94 running metres and has made 1035 total running metres.

Canterbury Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill is delighted they’ve secured the signing of the young gun.

“We are continuing to construct our squad for 2021 and beyond and Corey will be an important part of that process,” Hill told the club website.

“He is a hard-working footballer who is a strong defender and someone who will bring additional quality and depth to our forward pack.

“We look forward to Corey joining us next season.”