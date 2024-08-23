The Match Review Committee (MRC) charged three Manly Sea Eagles players following their defeat to the Wests Tigers on Thursday evening.

After finding themselves sent from the field via the sin-bin, forwards Corey Waddell, Haumole Olakau'atu, and Taniela Paseka have all been subsequently charged for their actions.

Waddell has copped the worst punishment out of the three and is facing two (early plea) to three (found guilty) weeks on the sidelines after being hit with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle Charge on Solomon Alaimalo.

NSW Blues representative Haumole Olakau'atu may also find himself missing two matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty. Otherwise, the second-rower will be fined $3000 for a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle.

Paseka faces a fine of $1000-1500 for his role in the tackle against opposing winger Solomon Alaimalo.

“I'm not going to make any excuses. Our discipline was poor tonight. I keep saying it, but we were outplayed, and that's disappointing as we had a whole heap to play for tonight,” Anthony Seibold said post-match.

“You get what you deserve in the NRL, and tonight we weren't there.”