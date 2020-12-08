The Manly Sea Eagles have released Jade Anderson for personal reasons, the club announced on Tuesday morning.

The 23-year old was a member of the premiership-winning Holden Cup team in 2017 and was a part of the club’s NRL Development squad for 2021.

“The Sea Eagles thank Jade for his contributions and wish him well for the future,” the statement reads.

Anderson played 39 games for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles over the past three seasons in the Canterbury Cup.