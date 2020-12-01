New Sea Eagles recruit Jason Saab has opened up on his best mate Keith Titmuss’ untimely passing.

Saab said he is committing the rest of his NRL career to his best mate in a tear-jerking tribute to the 20-year-old.

The winger had only recently been granted release from the Dragons in order to play with Manly in hope of lining up alongside his best friend.

Titmuss unexpectedly passed away in hospital last week after feeling unwell post-training, experiencing “severe cramps”.

The young forward was taken by ambulance to the Northern Beaches Hospital in Sydney after the session where he was reportedly conscious throughout the trip.

Titmuss was then transported to Royal North Shore Hospital where he passed soon after.

His sudden passing has rattled the NRL community and Saab couldn’t help his rolling emotions when talking to reporters on Monday.

“I just broke down. I couldn’t believe it,” Saab told Channel Nine.

“I was in so much denial and shock. It rocked me.

“To have that feeling again… playing footy, training with your best mate… we always spoke about it.

“I messaged him that day. I said to him ‘bro I’m going to be there next week’.

“I never got a message back. I asked him how training was.

“That was probably the training that took his life.

“I’ve got a reason to be there, every morning I get to walk by Keith with his Hall of Fame club legend poster on the way to the sheds.

“It feels right, it almost feels like it’s scripted that I be there and play first grade, play Round 1 and be the next Sea Eagles number right next to him.”

Titmuss was yet to make his debut for the club, with Manly making him an honorary first grader and last week held a ceremony in honour of Keith.

