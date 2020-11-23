Manly Sea Eagles player Keith Titmuss has passed away after falling ill following training on Monday morning.

Titmuss, 20, was taken to a Northern Beaches hospital and passed away shortly after.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler expressed his grief after hearing of the news.

“We are all devastated by this news,’’ Hasler said.

“Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles.”

Manly CEO Stephen Humphreys added his condolences.

“Our Club sends its deepest condolences to Keith’s family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period,’’ Humphreys said.

“We are working with the NRL’s Wellbeing team to offer support and counselling to our playing group and staff.”

The Titmuss family has asked for privacy during this most distressing time.