The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly confirmed there will be no early return for Jake Trbojevic this time around as he recovers from a calf injury.

Trbojevic was originally injured during a Round 9 clash against the Gold Coast Titans, with the club ruling him out for up to four weeks.

He was rushed back in three weeks though, playing against the Canberra Raiders in Round 12 the day before teams were confirmed for Origin 1 in a last ditch bid to be picked for Brad Fittler's side, who went on to lose Origin 1.

Rushing back form injury backfired though, with the injury reappearing through the contest for the Manly and representative forward, who, before Round 8, had played every minutes of the season, missing just nine tackles in six games.

Manly ruled him out for six weeks after the re-emergence of the injury against the Raiders, with the club determined to get it right.

The timeline left Trbojevic a chance for Origin 3, and likely no chance for Origin 2 - a decision that has now been confirmed by the club according to Channel 9s Zac Bailey.

LATEST - No fast-tracked return for Jake Trbojevic, so there will be no SOS call from the Blues for Origin II. He’s back doing light running drills but is still a few weeks away from returning to NRL. Manly are taking a cautious approach given recurrence of calf injury. — Zac Bailey (@ZacBailey14) June 7, 2023

It's understood given he re-injured the calf in his first game back last time that the club are set to take a cautious approach over his eventual return to play, with Trbojevic only recently returning to light running drills.

The question now will be whether the forward can be classed as fit for Origin 3 - if he is there is little doubt that coach Fittler will bring him straight back into the side.

While Manly play the Dolphins this weekend, they will take on the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm on either side of Game 2 in a pair of difficult tasks, before clashing with the Sydney Roosters in the full round between Origin 2 and 3.

A bye in Round 19 means they won't have to play without Origin players again.

Trbojevic's most likely return would appear to be Round 17 or Round 18 against the Storm or Roosters, which would give him a shot at playing Game 3, to be held in Sydney on July 12.