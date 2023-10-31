The Manly Sea Eagles have announced that experienced hooker Lachlan Croker has signed on with the club for a further two seasons.

The contract extension means Croker will remain at the Northern Beaches until at least the end of the 2026 season, as he was still contracted for next season.

After taking home the club's Best and Fairest Award in 2022, Croker continued his strong form this year and has continually shown he is one of the most consistent hookers in the game.

The club's leading defender this previous season (858 tackles from 23 games), he will be hoping to guide the Sea Eagles to the NRL finals series next year from dummy-half.

Croker isn't just a hard worker on the field. The 26-year-old is currently studying Criminology & Criminal Justice degree and a Sport & Exercise Science degree at the same and became the first Education Ambassador of the club.

“Lachlan has been one of our most consistent players over the last two seasons. It's great for us to be able to extend him out for a further two years,'' Seibold said.

“He has played over 100 games for our club now and is a great team man. You know what you are going to get with 'Crokes'.

“Lachlan is just a fantastic advertisement for our club with regards to how he carries himself on and off the field. We are really excited about extending his contract.”