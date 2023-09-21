The Manly Sea Eagles have announced the retention of former Parramatta halfback Jakob Arthur, announcing the halfback's signature through to the end of the 2025 season.

Arthur crossed the spit bridge midway through the 2023 season, jumping ship from dad Brad's struggling Parramatta outfit to take up an opportunity with the Sea Eagles, becoming one of a number of players to partner Daly Cherry-Evans this year.

While Josh Schuster has been the prime candidate to partner DCE, a niggling calf injury alongside some indifferent form saw both Arthur and Cooper Johns play five-eighth at varying stages of the season.

He featured in half-a-dozen games for Manly, including the final three of the season at five-eighth, however looks set to be shunted to a bench role in 2024 with the arrival of Luke Brooks to the side.

Head coach Anthony Seibold is eager to see what the youngster can produce in the future.

“We have been very impressed with how Jake has immersed himself into our club with his work ethic and attitude to getting better,'' Seibold told the Manly website.

“Jake shows the 'Manly Mentality' everyday he comes into the building. He finished the season very strongly in first grade in the number six jersey.

“He has the ability to play in the halves at NRL level and gives us depth and competition for spots in that position, but we also feel he has some versatility in his game that would enable him to play in the forwards as a ball playing utility.”

It comes just days after the retention of Ethan Bullemor and signature of young Wests Tigers forward Aitasi James for next season, while rumours swirl of exits for forwards Sean Keppie and Kelma Tuilagi.