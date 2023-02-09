Up-and-coming Manly Sea Eagles halfback, Jamie Humphreys is expected to spend six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a broken jaw at training on Tuesday night.

Humphreys was slated to partner Cooper Johns in the halves for Manly's pre-season challenge match against South Sydney on Friday but now must undergo surgery.

The 22-year-old halfback is currently on a development deal with Manly after impressing in the lower grades.

The son of former Manly CEO and Balmain Tigers player, Stephen Humphreys, Jamie is known for his goal-kicking ability.

In 2022, Humphreys managed 4 appearances in the NSW cup for Blacktown Workers, slotting 13 conversions at a rate of 86.7%.

Last year Humphreys also played in the Sea Eagles' trial match against the Wests Tigers, coming from the interchange to slot two goals in Manly's 28 - 4 victory at Leichhardt Oval.

Now with Humphreys relegated to the operating table, Manly has limited options for replacements in the halves.

Cooper Johns will likely make the move into the seven jersey but with head coach Anthony Seibold unlikely to enlist the help of Josh Schuster or Daly Cherry-Evans for the opening trial, the question of the six jersey remains up in the air.

Seibold's trial squad includes fullback Charlie Thompson, a NSW U19 representative who could play out of position.

The wider Manly squad also includes promising young five-eighth, Latu Fainu whose older brother Samuela Fainu has been selected in the second row.