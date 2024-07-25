The Manly Sea Eagles are set to offer a key member of their forward pack a long-term contract extension to keep him at the club for the remainder of his NRL career.

Setting themselves up for the future, the Sea Eagles already have multiple players signed for the future and beyond the 2026 NRL season, including Luke Brooks, Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau'atu and Jason Sabb.

Now, another player is set to be added to the list. Already contracted until the end of 2026, front-rower Taniela Paseka is close to inking an upgraded contract with the club, per The Herald.

It is understood that he is set to sign a three-year contract extension, which would allow him to remain there until at least the end of the 2029 season and become the longest-contract prop in the competition.

Debuting in 2018, Paseka has managed 112 appearances to date, with the club having come through the Wests Tigers junior system. Currently, he is 26, and the upgraded deal would see him reach 32 years old by the end of the contract.

“I'd love to stay for the rest of my career,” Paseka said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I love this club. I've debuted at this club, played 100 games and this club means a lot to me.

“If I can keep playing the way I'm playing then the next thing is being the pack leader. I'd love to take that role on.

“First you follow, and then you lead. So I'm just taking it slow at the moment, just doing my job and then hopefully I can slide into that leadership role.”

One of the most consistent performers in the Manly Sea Eagles forward pack, he is likely to feature for New Zealand or Tonga in the near future on the international stage.

Embed from Getty Images