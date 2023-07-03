Manly Sea Eagles forward duo Sean Keppie and Zac Fulton have reportedly been gaining interest from rival clubs.

This comes after Latu and Samuela Fainu were granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs despite remaining contracted with the club and the arrivals of Luke Brooks, Tommy Talau and Jaxson Paulo for next season.

The departure of Zac Fulton would be the end of a dynasty for the Fulton name at the club after multiple members of the family were released from top officiating positions at the club, including Scott Fulton.

The lock forward still has 12 months left on his contract but is set to be moved on before his deal expires. Having only played one NRL game, Zac has been recently linked to the Wests Tigers per News Corp- which will see him link up with Scott Fulton once again.

Although front-rower Sean Keppie is signed until the end of 2026, he could be squeezed out of the club after being axed to the NSW Cup due to salary cap issues, per News Corp.

While it is understood that multiple rival NRL clubs are interested in his services going forward, an exact club has not confirmed interest in Keppies as of yet.

News Corp has also reported that new deals are in order for eight members of the squad; Aaron Woods, Brad Parker, Christian Tuipulotu, Ethan Bullemor, Jamie Humphreys, Kaeo Weekes, Raymond Vaega and Taniela Paseka.

All of the above are set to extend their time at the club, with Taniela Paseka on the verge of securing a well-paid, long-term deal.

Whilst the Sea Eagles get ready to extend multiple players' contracts, Morgan Boyle and Morgan Harper are unlikely to be offered new deals and are set to be moved on.

Morgan Harper has only managed six appearances this season and will have a difficult time finding more game time in 2024 with the arrival of Tommy Talau and Jaxson Paulo.

A free agent, prop Morgan Boyle has yet to play a first-grade game this season and only featured in three games in the last three years.